Jake Owen Mourns the Sudden Loss of His Beloved Dog, Slash

By Carena Liptak
99.5 WKDQ
 11 days ago
Jake Owen is saying goodbye to a beloved family member. The singer lost one of his German Shepherd dogs, Slash, on Saturday night (July 10) due to a sudden medical event. Owen paid tribute to his four-legged companion on social media on Sunday. "I lost one of my best friends last night unexpectedly. The drs said his stomach had 'flipped' and even with emergency surgery, it wasn't enough to save him," the singer wrote.

