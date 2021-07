Two senior members of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s staff announced on Tuesday that they are stepping down after more than two and a half years in his office. Chief of Staff Michelle White, who has been with Sisolak since November 2018, leading his transition into the Governor’s Mansion, shepherding his office through two regular and two special legislative sessions and playing a key role in the state’s COVID-19 response, will stay in her role through the summer to facilitate the selection of her successor and ensure a smooth transition.