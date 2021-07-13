Generational Differences Showing Up in Spotify's Global Culture and Trends Report

When was the last time you bought a product because you got enticed (and targeted) by an Instagram ad? Probably yesterday—and you’re not the only one. Whether you would like to admit it or not, it’s easy to fall trap to social media ads, which just proves that they do work. But of course, the process isn’t as simple as opening an account, posting a photo, promoting the post, and calling it a day. There’s so much that goes into content creation and ad optimization, especially now that there the number of businesses competing for the attention of consumers is blowing up in numbers.