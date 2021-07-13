Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Generational Differences Showing Up in Spotify's Global Culture and Trends Report

cheddar.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify has released its third annual global culture and trends report, and the audio platform noted distinct differences between Millennial and Gen Z listeners. Khurrum Malik, Head of Advertising Business Marketing at Spotify, joined Cheddar to provide some insight into the generational divide. He also discussed how advertisers can work to target these audiences who are diverging in their ways of consuming content.

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generational Divide#Gen Z#Millennial#Cheddar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Marketing
Related
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Spotify and GIPHY team up to bring GIFs to the Spotify app and more

Spotify today announced it’s partnering with GIPHY to let people use official GIFs as well as discover new songs and artists through a new “Listen on Spotify” button. The announcement was made in Spotify’s For the Record blog:. No matter how you pronounce it, GIFs are the ultimate visual metaphor....
Internetlifewire.com

Adobe's Global Emoji Report Looks At Emoji Trends

Adobe's latest survey shows just how far we’ve come in communicating with emoji, and what the most used ones are. According to Adobe’s 2021 Global Emoji Trend Report released on Thursday, 67% of global emoji users think that people who use emoji are friendlier and funnier than those who don’t. In addition, more than half of respondents (55%) said that using emoji in communications has positively impacted their mental health.
Internetblackchronicle.com

Ace The Social Media Marketing Game With This Expert-Led Training Bundle

When was the last time you bought a product because you got enticed (and targeted) by an Instagram ad? Probably yesterday—and you’re not the only one. Whether you would like to admit it or not, it’s easy to fall trap to social media ads, which just proves that they do work. But of course, the process isn’t as simple as opening an account, posting a photo, promoting the post, and calling it a day. There’s so much that goes into content creation and ad optimization, especially now that there the number of businesses competing for the attention of consumers is blowing up in numbers.
InternetDigiday

How the ad industry can use its borrowed time to future-proof first-party data solutions

Trent Lloyd, co-founder and head of brand solutions, Eyeota. Google’s updated timeline for its Privacy Sandbox rollout, including its two-year delay of third-party cookie deprecation on Chrome, didn’t come as a surprise to many industry observers, given the limited utility of Google’s FLoC and the slow momentum of the Privacy Sandbox in the World Wide Web Consortium. Ultimately, Google’s decision underscores the power publishers now have, as well as the immense value that advertising-funded content brings to the open web.
Retailinsideradio.com

Podsights: Podcast Listeners In Q2 Were Twice As Likely To Buy Products After Hearing An Ad.

Podcast advertising continues to be a good investment for marketers according to Podsights’ latest quarterly analysis of how their ad spending plays with listeners. Its latest benchmark report says brands received an average $2.23 return for every $1 of their podcast advertising investment as the medium scored high on converting listeners into buyers with a 97% lift rate on purchases after hearing a podcast ad.
Cell Phonesbitcoinist.com

DOOR Launches First Decentralized Ad Network in a Big Way

DOOR rewards over $500,000 in DOOR Coin to launch an app that connects Consumers directly with Advertisers and disrupt a 500B online ad market. DOOR has launched its decentralized app that connects consumers who are looking for specific products and services directly with Advertisers. Built using cryptocurrency, DOOR rewards consumers for opting into the program by paying them in DOOR Coin. DOOR Coin is currently available on the Uniswap Decentralized Exchange.
Behind Viral VideosNYLON

TikTok's "Americore" Trend Mocks How East Asian Culture Is Fetishized

“Americore” is 7-Eleven Slurpees, Safeway snacks, Monster energy drinks, and Gatorade — and highlighting these embarrassing beacons of American culture is a growing TikTok trend that seeks to subvert the way white influencers fetishize snack items in Asian grocery stores. Videos with the hashtag #Americore, which has 30.5 million views,...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

Making Content Is Not Enough: Why You Need A Digital Creator

Sarah Malcolm is the founder of Quiet Valor, an ad agency servicing companies within the tech, biotech and healthcare innovation space. Social media has made everyone their own media source. While anyone can be a publisher, this doesn't mean everyone is good at creating content. Scroll your feed and you'll see a definite range in quality and customization.
MusicPosted by
Nerdable

It's not just you — Spotify is down

Update: July 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET: As of about 9:00 AM ET, most of the Spotify issues reported on Downdetector and via the @SpotifyCares Twitter account have been resolved. Original article: If you’ve been experiencing Spotify issues this morning, you’re not alone. Spotify is down for many people across the world, according to Downdetector. This issue is likely out of our control, so you may need to be patient until the team at Spotify gets this issue resolved.
TV & VideosThe Drum

Channel 4: Altogether Different by 4Creative

Channel 4 has launched 'Altogether Different', a brand marketing campaign that celebrates what makes the broadcaster distinct. It has been devised to remind viewers what the programmer stands for at the launch of its Future4 strategy last year. This new film will air across Channel 4’s linear, digital and social...
Softwaremediapost.com

New Email Tool From SparkPost Is Geared To Improve All Digital Marketing

SparkPost has launched a tool that it says can reduce the time it takes to create and send effective emails. The new service, SparkPost Deliverability Analytics, is designed to “help improve overall performance of email marketing campaigns, and gather important data that will give brands the edge to get the right content to the right people and drive success across all digital marketing efforts,” states Charlie Reverte, chief technology officer at SparkPost.
TV & Videosmediapost.com

Total TV Ad Spend Will Hit $130+B In 2030

I wrote recently about the $100 billion annual connected TV ad spend projection for 2030 made recently by Dan Salmon, the prescient BMO Capital Markets media and Internet analyst. A key pillar in Salmon’s analysis was the fact that, finally, Internet advertising over the next decade would begin share-shifting ad dollars out of TV with the development of targetable CTV ad inventory.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

For A Winning Digital Marketing Strategy, Do These Five Things

Growing an e-commerce business can be summed up in two words—digital marketing. Companies are placing their ads where eyeballs are: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest and other platforms. Brands that have effective social media campaigns are seeing major returns. You need more than a good product to see a spike in revenue from digital advertisements. Many startups are losing money creating lackluster ads or failing to analyze their metrics to reach their target demographic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy