Toby Keith, Little Big Town, and more are set to perform at the iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One on Saturday, October 30. iHeartMedia announced the return of the festival, which is now in its eighth year. The 2021 lineup will feature country music’s hottest artists including the aforementioned Keith and Little Big Town, plus Blake Shelton, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, and Chase Rice. The event is set to go down at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, and will be hosted once again by iHeartMedia’s nationally-syndicated top on-air Country personality, Bobby Bones.