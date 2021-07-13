Cancel
Seattle, WA

5 ways Sunrise Financial Services offers retirement planning done differently

I Love Kent
 11 days ago
SPONSORED:

5 Ways Sunrise Financial Services Offers Retirement Planning Done Differently

With so many financial and retirement professionals out there how can you choose a firm who will help you achieve your goals? At Sunrise Financial Services, Founder and CEO Janice Hammond believes it starts with old-fashioned values of doing what is best for their clients.

From that solid principal, Janice has successfully grown her firm, leveraging her 20 plus years in the financial industry to its position as one of the leading retirement planning and wealth management companies in the area. They are a 100% locally owned, independent financial firm serving the greater Seattle area, and they can help guide you through life’s financial ups and downs.

This is certainly impressive, but you may be wondering what makes people choose Sunrise Financial Services and why they stand out in the sea of financial firms. Here are just five ways they are doing retirement planning differently.

  1. Truly Local: Janice is your Burien neighbor, active in community service and dedicated to community improvement. From their annual Shred Day event to participating in the Burien Food Bank and Mary’s Place activities, the firm has not hesitated to step up generously to support our community. What’s more, you’re likely to run into Janice or staff at the grocery store, local restaurants or shops, forming personal connections with the very clients they represent.
  2. Independent: As an independent firm, Sunrise Financial Services is not tied solely to the products and services found at chain establishments. This flexibility allows them to stay true to their individual clients’ needs and perspectives when advising them. Janice prides herself on being knowledgeable and continuously learning as our constantly evolving financial world changes.
  3. Dually-Licensed: As a Broker in both the Securities and Insurance sides of the financial industry, Janice provides comprehensive, broad-scope planning covering all aspects of strategic portfolio management. Along with her team of dedicated staff, Janice is able to offer a level of personal service you will be hard pressed to find elsewhere.
  4. Holistic: Janice and her team are committed to evaluating your whole financial life in order to help you maximize your lifestyle in retirement. They do not provide one-size fits all advice or plans, and no stone is left unturned. They take extra time to analyze everything from your income, budget and investments, to your tax, healthcare and estate planning. All of this is so they can create a truly balanced solution that is tailored to your unique needs
  5. Fiduciary: While Janice has a natural desire to help people to reduce their stress around money, she is also legally bound by her fiduciary guidelines to advise what is in their best interest. An easy feat as from a young age she was taught to respect money and be disciplined in saving and planning. Now, after more than 20 years in the financial sector, she delights in sharing that philosophy to help people retire comfortably, knowing they have assets and a plan for a stress-free life after work.

No matter where you are on your life journey, planning for retirement and your future needs can begin now! Sunrise Financial Services stands ready to offer the support, knowledge and advice you may need to achieve your retirement goals.

You can schedule a complimentary initial consultation here, or call them at 206-420-8520.

Sunrise Financial Services

431 Ambaum Blvd. SW

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 420-8520

EDITOR'S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, "Native Advertisements" that help businesses snd organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO.

Kent, WA
Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Kent, WA

 https://ilovekent.net
