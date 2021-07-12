Michael Knudson: Forcing children to wear masks is tantamount to child abuse

A woman from Florida was arrested after the children in her care were found living in appalling conditions. The incident came to light after a resident called to tell the police that a child was seen wandering by herself. The child reportedly entered their property and made her way to their screened-in patio. Officers responded and arrived at the area to find the 12-year-old female child outdoors by herself. They found that the girl was non-verbal and had a disability, but she was able to tell the police officers that she lived in the house next door.