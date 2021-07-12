Cancel
Conway, NH

Michael Knudson: Forcing children to wear masks is tantamount to child abuse

 18 days ago

I am surprised that the Sun is printing opinions about masks in Tele-Talk after refusing to print some of my previous letters on the subject. What has changed? Ann Filson and others state that we should “rely on science,” which has been spouted time and again by the inconsistent Dr. Fauci. Is this not the same Ms. Filson of the Silver Lake Marxist cabal that was a signatory of the letter glorifying Biden?

