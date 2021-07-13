Man arrested with more than a dozen guns in Denver — a block from the MLB All-Star Game — requested a room with a balcony, police say
DENVER — A man described by authorities as the leader of a group of four people arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near events planned for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game asked to extend his stay and requested another room with a balcony, according to arrest documents released Monday.www.chatsports.com
