Denver, CO

Man arrested with more than a dozen guns in Denver — a block from the MLB All-Star Game — requested a room with a balcony, police say

By Orlando Sentinel
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — A man described by authorities as the leader of a group of four people arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near events planned for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game asked to extend his stay and requested another room with a balcony, according to arrest documents released Monday.

