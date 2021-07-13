Man arrested with more than a dozen guns in Denver — a block from the MLB All-Star Game — requested a room with a balcony, police say

DENVER (CBS4) – Six shootings in the past weekend have many in downtown Denver wondering when they will see a break in violence. “When we were a block north, I wouldn’t walk past this building specifically because it was kind of abandoned,” Rhiannon Arriaga-Mackenzie said. Arriaga-Mackenzie came to work at Blake Street Tavern 14 years ago. She said it looks like the area could use some help. (credit: CBS) “I have seen a ton of crime increase in the last few years in downtown,” she noted. Arriaga-Mackenzie thinks it is time city leaders stepped in to help. “They can’t sit on their hands anymore and do...