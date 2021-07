Tucker Carlson was confronted on Friday by a man inside a Montana fly fishing shop, who let the Fox News host know he finds him to be "the worst human being known to mankind." The man, Dan Bailey, captured the interaction on video and posted it to his Instagram page, with the footage going viral over the weekend. In the caption, Bailey wrote, "It's not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an a—hole! This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist, and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American."