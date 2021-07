Rock crawling is not for the faint of heart, but if you've got the guts, there are some great places to go in western Colorado. Obviously, rock crawling requires a specially built vehicle that's made for climbing over rocks. No road, no trail, just rocks. Not only is a special vehicle necessary, but it takes a skilled driver with guts and nerves of steel. I have none of the above. No special vehicle, no special driving skills, and no guts or nerves of steel.