While the nose is subtle and stony, the palate of this laser-edged Riesling shocks with deep, penetrating streaks of lime, lemon and grapefruit. Light as a feather yet powerful and piercing, it's a richly honeyed, spine-tingling sweet wine that finishes on pure, crystalline notes of salt and steel. Delicious in youth but likely to improve for decades to come. Anna Lee C. Iijima.