Ardis Wilde was born on May 3, 1946 in Madison, SD. to Albert and Velma (Horsten) Klamm. She grew up in Madison and graduated from Madison High School. Ardis married Jerry Wilde in 1964 and they lived in Madison for a short time and then moved to Brookings. Ardis enrolled at DSU and earned a teaching degree. She worked as a teacher at several schools in the Madison area.