Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkinsville, KY

Themed gas pumps to help raise funds for CCHS, HHS groups

By Hannah Hageman
whopam.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are now two themed gas pumps in Hopkinsville, set to benefit Hopkinsville High School and Christian County High School respectively. According to a news release from CCPS Spokesperson John Rittenhouse, the two pumps are made possible through a partnership with Max Arnold and Sons, to help raise money for various extracurricular groups at each high school. There is a pump decorated in the spirit of CCHS at the Max Fuel Xpress at 1495 Glass Avenue, while one for HHS can be found at the Max Fuel Xpress at 3221 Lafayette Road.

whopam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Christian County, KY
Education
Hopkinsville, KY
Education
Hopkinsville, KY
Society
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Christian County, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
County
Christian County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hhs#Charity#Hhs#Hopkinsville High School#Ccps#The Max Fuel Xpress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Charities
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy