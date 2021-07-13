Themed gas pumps to help raise funds for CCHS, HHS groups

There are now two themed gas pumps in Hopkinsville, set to benefit Hopkinsville High School and Christian County High School respectively. According to a news release from CCPS Spokesperson John Rittenhouse, the two pumps are made possible through a partnership with Max Arnold and Sons, to help raise money for various extracurricular groups at each high school. There is a pump decorated in the spirit of CCHS at the Max Fuel Xpress at 1495 Glass Avenue, while one for HHS can be found at the Max Fuel Xpress at 3221 Lafayette Road.