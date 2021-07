Just when we think Halsey can’t surprise us anymore, she does. Just this past Wednesday (July 7th), Halsey revealed the cover art and release date for her fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power. Before we even got the chance to absorb it all, she once again caught us off guard by dropping a film trailer almost a week later (July 13th). Yes, we said a film trailer. Halsey is starring in their own film titled, you guessed it, If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power.