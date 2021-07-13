Cancel
Madison, SD

A daughter is born

By Staff
dailyleaderextra.com
 12 days ago

A daughter, Knox Marie, weighing 8 lbs., was born on June 11 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls to Christa Paul-Miller and Nick Miller of Madison. Grandparents are the late Doyle and Wanda Paul of Madison and Rick and Tammy Miller of Letcher. Great-grandparents are the late Roy and Hazel Johannsen of Madison; the late Clarence and Genevieve Paul of Madison; Duane and the late Loretta Miller of Sioux Falls; and Polly and the late Donnie Becker of Pollock.

