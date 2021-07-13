Cancel
Chastain set to pitch for Gordon State

 14 days ago

Isabella Chastain will remain in state at the next level when she takes the softball field for the Gordon State College Highlanders. Chastain is a 2021 Gilmer High graduate and capped her Lady Cat…

Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Carol Frost sets two United States records at the Cornhusker State Games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cornhusker State Games taking place in Lincoln and hosting some familiar names and faces. This year records are being broken, not regionally, not statewide but nationally. The Cornhusker State Games is back to the normal routine with in-person ceremonies, live sports and Nebraskans from all...
Sportskilj.com

Prep Softball: State Tournament Field Set

The 2021 State Softball field has been set, here are the first round matchups in full, set to be played at Harlan Rogers Park in Fort Dodge:. No. 2 Mount Vernon vs. No. 7 Estherville-Lincoln Central. No. 3 Williamsburg vs. No. 6 West Liberty. Class 4A:. No. 1 Winterset vs....
Oregon Statechatsports.com

Chastain Welcomes Oregon Transfer Lexi Wagner

Charlotte 49ers softball coach Ashley Chastain has announced the signing of former Oregon outfielder Lexi Wagner (Venetia, Pa. / Seton Lasalle H.S.). Wagner played three seasons for the Ducks before transferring to Charlotte. In her three seasons, Wagner played in 98 games, making 68 starts. She hit four doubles and...
Sportsourquadcities.com

Knights’ bats, pitching pushes Assumption to State Championship

The Assumption Knights beat Atlantic Trojans 12-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Class 3A State Championship. Assumption’s Bella Nigey would set the tone for the Knights, sticking out the side in the 1st inning en-route to four shutout innings. The Knights’ offense would back up Nigey on the mound by putting up a dozen runs on the scoreboard. Sydney Roe had the hit of the game with a 3-run shot to deep centerfield for a home run.
College Sportsamazingmadison.com

Alec DeMaria Named Pitching Coach for Dakota State

The Dakota State University Trojan baseball team has a new pitching coach. Alec DeMaria was named as the pitching coach on Tuesday. Along with being an assistant coach and working with the pitchers, he will be in charge of recruitment of pitchers and catchers, opponent scouting, eligibility, and camp/showcase coordinator. DeMaria was formerly the pitching coach for the last two years at NCAA Division II University of Minnesota-Crookston. In 2021, the team got as high as No. 18 in the NCAA Division II polls. In addition, his pitching staff contributed to winning the first postseason game and series in program history. The team finished with a record of 26-12 and 18-10 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. DeMaria previously played all four years as NCAA Division II pitcher at the University of Mary (N.D.).
Pleasant Valley, IAQuad-Cities Times

Clausen pitches PV baseball to state tourney

Pleasant Valley catcher Ryan Thoreson knew his pitcher, Seth Clausen, was on even before Clausen tossed his first competitive pitch. “In the bullpen, just warming up,” Thoreson said. “He looked good in the pen, I knew he felt good. I knew it was going to be a really good day.”
Mississippi State247Sports

Andrew Walling set to come to Mississippi State

An electric left hander from Mississippi State’s signee list looks to be on his way to Starkville. Eastern Oklahoma State College LHP Andrew Walling didn't hear his named called in the first 10 rounds of the MLB Draft as Bulldog fans everywhere sweated out his selection and impending decision and now the talented hurler seems to be on his way to school. While not yet official until the 20-round draft comes to a close on Tuesday afternoon, Walling gave a message to Bulldog fans immediately following Monday's selections.
Mcpherson, KSmidkansasonline.com

Pitching, defense, speed sparked 16Us to state

McPherson 16U baseball coach Heath Gerstner was extremely excited that his team qualified for the American Legion Class A State Tournament during Wednesday’s Zone Tournament at Grant Complex. He’s been high on this team all summer as it has put the hard work in to get better. McPherson will be...
MLB247Sports

Gamecocks set to hire Justin Parker as pitching coach

Just two short days after news broke that South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston hired a recruiting coordinator, he has now hired a pitching coach. TheBigSpur.com has learned that former Indiana pitching coach Justin Parker has accepted a similar role with the Gamecocks. Parker, who put together a pitching staff...
MLBBless You Boys

Drafting Pitching, Pitching, and more Pitching

I wrote before the draft that I was convinced that Al Avila was taking Brady House. I think I know why Brady House was brought in and that was to compare him to the other SS prospects they were looking at at pick 32 and 39. Izaac Pacheco has serious power and from the left side so when you compare them, Izaac gets the nod at the COPA. I am convinced that Al Avila and Chris Illitch will NEVER move CF in to a comfortable 400 or RCF to a reachable 350 so a RH power hitter like House is a duplication of Torkelson. Never mind that Tork is going to get robbed of many homers in CF at the COPA, he will still hit many of them out. Maybe seeing how many homers he gets robbed of encourages them to bring in the fences just a tad. Anyway, I was thinking they would get the SS with 32 and I had my eye on Izaac and thought they would pull the trigger at 32. However, when Ty Madden is sitting at 32 when he is ranked 9th on the MLB board and a similar ranking on the Baseball America board, you take him and catch the SS 7 picks later. They did just that and the draft is shaping up to be very strong and this is coming from the so called "experts".
Baseballinsidepacksports.com

JC Catcher Commit Tucker Mitchell: "NC State Is A Great Opportunity"

A former prep standout at IMG Academy, Tucker Mitchell started his college career at Florida Atlantic, where he played in six games and made three starts in the shortened 2020 season. However, he transferred to State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota after the year and had a big-time 2021 campaign. Mitchell...
Brandon, SDdrgnews.com

Dominant Pitching Keeps Post 8 At State

BRANDON – Maguire Raske and Aaron Booth combined on a four-hit shutout and 15 strikeouts Sunday as Post 8 remained in the Class A Legion State Tournament with a 6-0 win over Harrisburg at Aspen Park. Raske gave up just three hits in five and two-thirds innings and struck out...
Wyoming StatePowell Tribune

Pioneers set for trip to state

The 2021 team is the most successful the Powell Pioneers Legion Baseball team has been in recent history. They enter the Wyoming State Tournament as the No. 3 seed from the West District with a 30-10 record. Most recently, they won three of four games at district — defeating Buffalo, Rawlins and Lovell — to seal their spot at state.

