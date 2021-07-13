Chastain set to pitch for Gordon State

The Dakota State University Trojan baseball team has a new pitching coach. Alec DeMaria was named as the pitching coach on Tuesday. Along with being an assistant coach and working with the pitchers, he will be in charge of recruitment of pitchers and catchers, opponent scouting, eligibility, and camp/showcase coordinator. DeMaria was formerly the pitching coach for the last two years at NCAA Division II University of Minnesota-Crookston. In 2021, the team got as high as No. 18 in the NCAA Division II polls. In addition, his pitching staff contributed to winning the first postseason game and series in program history. The team finished with a record of 26-12 and 18-10 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. DeMaria previously played all four years as NCAA Division II pitcher at the University of Mary (N.D.).
