Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA TV to Air Launch of Space Station Module, Departure of Another

SpaceRef
 14 days ago

NASA will provide live coverage of a new Russian science module’s launch and automated docking to the International Space Station, and the undocking of another module that has been part of the orbital outpost for the past 20 years. Live coverage of all events will be available on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Station#Nasa Tv#Space Exploration#Space Science#Russian#Nasa Television#Pirs#Progress#The Artemis Generation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Instagram
Country
Russia
Related
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa telescope spots mysterious ‘free-floating planets’ not attached to any solar system

Scientists have seen evidence of a mysterious set of “free-floating” planets, making their way through deep space without being attached to any star.The research was done using Nasa’s Kepler Space Telescope, which captured intriguing signals that suggested there are Earth-sized planets hiding within space.Those signals were not, however, matched by a longer signal that might be expected if they were joined by a host star, like our Sun.Researchers suggest therefore that the stars might once have formed around their own star, before being thrown out of their solar system by the gravitational effect of other, heavier neighbours.The signals were captured...
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

See 7 Jaw-Dropping New Photos Of Jupiter Taken This Week By NASA’s Juno

More beautiful images of Jupiter are streaming in from NASA’s Juno spacecraft 390 million miles/628 million kilometers away. Freshly arrived across NASA’s Deep Space Network after crossing 34 light-minutes and swiftly processed by a team of volunteer “citizen scientists,” the latest images show the Solar System’s biggest planet looking as fabulous as Juno raced from pole to pole in under three hours.
Astronomytravelawaits.com

NASA Says This Will Be The Best Meteor Shower Of 2021

If you enjoy stargazing, you need to mark August 11 and 12 on your calendar. That’s because the Perseid meteor shower, which NASA calls the “best meteor shower of the year,” will peak in the overnight hours of August 11 and in the pre-dawn hours of August 12. You can...
Pasadena, CANASASpaceFlight.com

Exploring VERITAS, one of NASA’s new missions to Venus

VERITAS (Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy), like the European Space Agency’s recently announced EnVision mission, will use a set of specially designed instruments and radars to fully map the surface of Venus in high definition. A full, high definition map of Venus’ surface will allow scientists to...
Pasadena, CALake County News

Space News: Signs of Life on Mars? NASA’s Perseverance rover begins the hunt

After testing a bristling array of instruments on its robotic arm, NASA’s latest Mars rover gets down to business: probing rocks and dust for evidence of past life. NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover has begun its search for signs of ancient life on the Red Planet. Flexing its 7-foot mechanical arm, the rover is testing the sensitive detectors it carries, capturing their first science readings.
AstronomyThe Independent

NASA’s InSight rocket shows Mars’ interior

In a study published in the journal Science, an international team of more than 40 scientists revealed how the Martian surface may be quite unlike Earth’s, but inside it’s not all that different. Mars has a thicker crust and a thinner underlying mantle layer as well as a core that...
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

Look: China's new Mars rover returns latest batch of stunning images

On May 14, 2021, the China National Space Agency (CNSA) achieved another major milestone when the Tianwen-1 lander successfully soft-landed on Mars, making China the second nation in the world to land a mission on Mars and establish communications from the surface. Shortly thereafter, China National Space Agency (CNSA) shared...
Aerospace & Defenseslashdot.org

NASA Taps SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket To Launch Jupiter Moon Mission

Jupiter's unusual icy moon Europa may be one of the best spots in the solar system to check for signs of alien life. But first we have to get there. NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft will get a boost in the right direction from a SpaceX Falcon Heavy, one of the most powerful rockets ever built. From a report: NASA announced Friday that it has selected SpaceX to provide the launch services for the Jupiter moon mission. The launch is scheduled for October 2024 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The contract is worth about $178 million. Europa Clipper will try to determine if the moon could possibly host life. "Key mission objectives are to produce high-resolution images of Europa's surface, determine its composition, look for signs of recent or ongoing geological activity, measure the thickness of the moon's icy shell, search for subsurface lakes, and determine the depth and salinity of Europa's ocean," said NASA. SpaceX has been working with NASA on many fronts, including carrying astronauts to and from the International Space Station, delivering cargo to the ISS and developing a human landing system to return astronauts to the moon through the Artemis program.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Space-Based Infrared Imaging Reveals the Nighttime Weather on Venus

Little is known about the weather at night on Venus as the absence of sunlight makes imaging difficult. Now, researchers have devised a way to use infrared sensors on board the Venus orbiter Akatsuki to reveal the first details of the nighttime weather of our nearest neighbor. Their analytical methods could be used to study other planets including Mars and gas giants as well. Furthermore, the study of Venusian weather granted by their methods could allow researchers to learn more about the mechanisms underpinning Earth’s weather systems.
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Harvard Astronomer Launches Alien-Hunting 'Galileo Project'

A Harvard astronomer has announced the formation of an ambitious new scientific group aimed at finding evidence for alien life either somewhere out in space or already visiting the Earth. Avi Loeb made headlines over the last few years by way of his strong advocacy for the idea that interstellar object ‘Oumuamua may have been extraterrestrial in nature. Still a believer in that theory, he has now taken that hypothesis a step further with the creation of the Galileo Project which, according to a press release, aims to evolve the search for extraterrestrials "from accidental or anecdotal observations and legends to the mainstream of transparent, validated and systematic scientific research."
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
GeekyGadgets

SpaceX wins contract to launch NASA Jupiter mission Europa Clipper

Over the weekend NASA has confirmed that SpaceX has won the launch services contract for the NASA Jupiter mission to launch the Europa Clipper, Earth’s first mission to conduct detailed investigations of Jupiter’s moon Europa. The mission will launch sometime during October 2024 on a Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The contract is worth approximately $178 million.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

NASA’s Juno Probe Detects Strange Radio Waves From Moon Io

Jupiter’s moon Io emits peculiar radio waves, and NASA’s Juno is the only one listening. Of all the planets, Jupiter has the biggest and most powerful magnetic field. For decades, it puzzled scientists’ work and made them wonder how’s that possible. But, now Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io unfolds before Juno, unveiling something quite strange.

Comments / 0

Community Policy