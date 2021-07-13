Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Kirk Ferentz named to 2021 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

By David Eickholt
247Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Dodd Trophy is the most coveted coach of the year award because it looks beyond just the results on the field and measures the overall impact these coaches have had on their players, universities and communities. This was never more pivotal than last season,” Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation said in a press release. “Each of these coaches showed unwavering commitment to the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, despite all of the obstacles and challenges they had to overcome this past year in the face of the pandemic.”

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bobby Dodd
Person
Tom Allen
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Bo Schembechler
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Woody Hayes
Person
Luke Fickell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#American Football#The Bobby Dodd Coach#The Year Foundation#Coastal#Alabama Kirby Smart#Sec#The Big Ten#Hawkeyes#Ohio State#Penn State#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Related
NFLhawkeyenation.com

Video & Transcript: Kirk Ferentz at B1G Media Day

Appreciate that, Commissioner, and great to have Commissioner Warren in the conference. Good morning to everybody and certainly outstanding to be in person, even better to be in a football environment like this. So kudos to the Big Ten for setting this up. This is my 23rd media outing now. Since I've been at Iowa, I guess 22, technically.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Everything Kirk Ferentz said at B1G Media Days

Kirk Ferentz is back for another year leading the Hawkeyes after originally taking over the program in 1999. During the 2020 season, Iowa finished with a 6-2 record. That mark was even more impressive after dropping the first two games of the season. Ferentz took his turn at B1G Media...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Ranking Big Ten coaches by their performance at Media Days

Let’s be honest, what coaches say at Media Days won’t really matter all that much by the time the season starts. Heck, it won’t matter by next week. But any time you have all 14 Big Ten coaches in one place and doing the same thing, you have to compare them, right?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Over the past few days, there have been countless Aaron Rodgers rumors floating around NFL circles. The latest rumor states that he could potentially retire, albeit this speculation emerged simply because oddsmakers are changing their stance on the Green Bay Packers. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright had some interesting information to...
Alabama Statethespun.com

Nick Saban Reveals Alabama’s Vaccination Percentage

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been working pretty hard to encourage vaccinations within the Crimson Tide football program. And the latest results that he’s unveiled show he’s done a pretty good job. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Saban announced that nearly 90-percent of the Alabama player roster has...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The secrecy of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, backstabbing of Texas A&M

There is an old adage that secrets aren’t secrets; they’re just not any of your business. Unfortunately for Texas A&M, their biggest and most hated rival that they had been avoiding since discontinuing the Lone Star Showdown, the Texas Longhorns, have possibly been having secret meetings with Greg Sankey and the rest of the conference with the intentions of joining the SEC. As reported by ESPN, Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork expressed the school was not involved in any conversations on the matter, hinting at the fact they were unaware.
College Sports247Sports

Auburn QB Bo Nix evaluates LSU transfer T.J. Finley

This fall, Bo Nix will have a new face with him in the quarterback room. LSU transfer T.J. Finley will serve as an understudy to Nix, and the junior Auburn quarterback is trying to get his new teammate up to speed. During SEC Media Days on Thursday, Nix was asked...
College Sports247Sports

Paul Chryst talks Graham Mertz improvement

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz had some strong moments in his first year as a starter last season, though those moments were also interspersed with some struggles. And Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said Mertz recognized those failings and was working to improve his consistency. "I think you’re accurate: he did some...
Atlanta, GA247Sports

Jimmy Lake the only Pac-12 head coach on 2021 Dodd Trophy watch list

ATLANTA (July 13, 2021) – The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. today released the preseason watch list for the 2021 Dodd Trophy presented by PNC. This year's list includes 17 of the nation's top college football coaches representing all Power Five conferences, as well as the AAC, Sun Belt and an independent.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Mahomes Receives Critical Injury Update Ahead Of NFL Season

Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid quarterback in the entire NFL and it makes sense as to why this is the case. In his short career, Mahomes has already led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory and two Super Bowl appearances. Moving forward, Mahomes is expected to win more championships and when it comes to his stats, he is easily one of the most dominant forces in the entire NFL.
College Sports247Sports

Paul Finebaum reacts to Deion Sanders walking out on SWAC Media Day

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders made headlines on Tuesday at SWAC Media Day after leaving early because of what he was called by a reporter. Sanders was reportedly called by his first name, Deion, by a reporter, which angered him and resulted in him leaving the event early. ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum reacted to the incident on his show, The Paul Finebaum Show, on Tuesday afternoon.
Texas Stateourcommunitynow.com

Four-star CB Jaylon Guilbeau decommits from Texas

Texas seemed to be trending in a positive direction within its defensive back class over the past week. Four-star cornerback/safety Austin Jordan committed over the weekend , while four-star safety Bryce Anderson is expected to visit on July 30. Early Thursday morning, Terry Joseph’s first recruiting cycle inevitably received some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy