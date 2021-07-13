Cancel
Top 11 Songs About Sweets

By Frank Mastropolo
rockcellarmagazine.com
 12 days ago

For his latest Top 11 column, Frank Mastropolo looks at some of the most notable songs based on sweets. I like to serve chocolate cake, because it doesn't show the dirt. "Brown Sugar" was written primarily by Mick Jagger in 1969 but was not released until 1971 because of a dispute with Decca Records. The song shot to No. 1 shortly after its release. "I wrote that song in Australia in the middle of a field," Jagger told Rolling Stone in 1995. "They were really odd circumstances. I was doing this movie, Ned Kelly, and my hand had got really damaged in this action sequence. So stupid. I was trying to rehabilitate my hand and had this new kind of electric guitar, and I was playing in the middle of the outback and wrote this tune."

