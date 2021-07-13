Top 11 Songs About Sweets

For his latest Top 11 column, Frank Mastropolo looks at some of the most notable songs based on sweets. I like to serve chocolate cake, because it doesn’t show the dirt. “Brown Sugar” was written primarily by Mick Jagger in 1969 but was not released until 1971 because of a dispute with Decca Records. The song shot to No. 1 shortly after its release. “I wrote that song in Australia in the middle of a field,” Jagger told Rolling Stone in 1995. “They were really odd circumstances. I was doing this movie, Ned Kelly, and my hand had got really damaged in this action sequence. So stupid. I was trying to rehabilitate my hand and had this new kind of electric guitar, and I was playing in the middle of the outback and wrote this tune.”