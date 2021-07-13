Khruangbin Sets Fall U.S. Tour Dates (Including Many Sold-Out Ones) Supporting 2020’s ‘Mordechai’

THE ROLLING STONES have announced the make-up dates for their postponed 2020 tour. The 13-date trek will kick off on September 26 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and will conclude on November 20 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Also included are shows in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta and Detroit, as well as three new dates, at the New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival on October 13, in Los Angeles on October 17 at SoFi Stadium, and in Las Vegas on November 6 at Allegiant Stadium.