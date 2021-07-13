Khruangbin Sets Fall U.S. Tour Dates (Including Many Sold-Out Ones) Supporting 2020’s ‘Mordechai’
Houston-based three-piece Khruangbin soared in 2020, even amid a global pandemic. In June of that year, the genre-defying band released its latest studio album, Mordechai, an engaging set of internationally-influenced vibes and worldly psychedelia/funk-rock that earned rave reviews. The video for “Time (You and I),” one of the standout tracks from the record, has nearly 3 million views on YouTube:www.rockcellarmagazine.com
