Khruangbin Sets Fall U.S. Tour Dates (Including Many Sold-Out Ones) Supporting 2020’s ‘Mordechai’

By Rock Cellar Magazine Staff
rockcellarmagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston-based three-piece Khruangbin soared in 2020, even amid a global pandemic. In June of that year, the genre-defying band released its latest studio album, Mordechai, an engaging set of internationally-influenced vibes and worldly psychedelia/funk-rock that earned rave reviews. The video for “Time (You and I),” one of the standout tracks from the record, has nearly 3 million views on YouTube:

