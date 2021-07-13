Plastic Surgery Is On the Rise and Pandemic Lockdowns May Be the Culprit
Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery has seen a rise in liposuction, breast augmentation, and a new technology that’s replacing Cool Sculpting during the pandemic. (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) Dr. Joseph C. Berardi, an internationally recognized plastic surgeon in Scottsdale, has seen his business rise during the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased downtime at home, zoom meeting insecurity, and lockdown pounds have people looking to plastic surgery.arizonaprogressgazette.com
