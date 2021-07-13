Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandwich, MA

Future of iconic Sandwich Boardwalk up for debate

capecodtimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi folks--the "blah" weather rolls along and it's got to be tough if you're on vacation. But Wednesday is supposed to be partly sunny with temps nudging 80, so the party can get started again. In the news: The future of the iconic Sandwich Boardwalk is up for debate on Wednesday, despite all the rain, Cape Cod drought conditions persist and a 24-year-old charged with a Yarmouth burglary and assault is held for evaluation. Thanks for tuning in to the newsletter and have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)

www.capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
Yarmouth, MA
Lifestyle
City
Sandwich, MA
City
Yarmouth, MA
Sandwich, MA
Lifestyle
Yarmouth, MA
Government
Sandwich, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boardwalk#Weather#Cape Cod Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy