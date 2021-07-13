Future of iconic Sandwich Boardwalk up for debate

Hi folks--the "blah" weather rolls along and it's got to be tough if you're on vacation. But Wednesday is supposed to be partly sunny with temps nudging 80, so the party can get started again. In the news: The future of the iconic Sandwich Boardwalk is up for debate on Wednesday, despite all the rain, Cape Cod drought conditions persist and a 24-year-old charged with a Yarmouth burglary and assault is held for evaluation. Thanks for tuning in to the newsletter and have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)