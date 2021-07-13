Kudos to Gabe Lara, Sr. Public Works Inspector

From: Luke Duran, Construction Manager / Ameresco Company. We at Ameresco recently had the daunting task of completing directional boring across difficult soils, across known and unknown utilities, and at multiple locations at the City of Las Cruces International Airport. Gabe was instrumental in aiding us to navigate as builts and marking through his network of contacts and information, he also helped us to strategically route our lines to create easier pathways, and in execution with his expert knowledge and network of local field specialist. Gabe really went above and beyond to assist us towards our completion and ensure city standards were met and upheld. I really do not know how we would have completed the work so seamlessly without him.