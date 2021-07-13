Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsdale, AZ

To Celebrate Mom This Year, give her what she really wants, a body or facial Rejuvenating Service at Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

By Featured Editorials
arizonaprogressgazette.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvolve Body Sculpting, Optimus Micro-needling, Hair Reduction, Botox, Fillers, Skincare and Lip Enhancements are at the Top of Every Mom’s List. (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) – Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery’s owner Dr. Joseph Berardi, MD, Scottsdale’s Best Plastic Surgeon, offers the best experience in Arizona, providing all the services Mom really wants this Mother’s Day. Get Mom a gift this year that boosts her confidence, helps her not look so tired, and helps her GLOW by Scottsdale’s most notable plastic surgeon and his amazing team.

arizonaprogressgazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Care#Aesthetics#Rejuvenating Service#Optimus Micro#Best Plastic Surgeon#Mothers#Botox Dysport#Inmode Morpheus8 Rf#Skinbetter Science#Pca#Fat Transfer Treatments#Cheek Enhancement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy