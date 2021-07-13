Cancel
Okanogan County, WA

Fires burn near Mazama, force highway closure

By Dee Camp The Chronicle
Omak Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAZAMA - Both the Varden and Cedar Creek fires had active fire behavior and saw an increase in size over the past two days, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Varden Fire, located about five miles west of Mazama on the south side of Highway 20, is estimated to be at 1,000-plus acres. Crews continue to prep along highway from Silver Star Creek to the Cedar Creek trailhead by reducing fuels close to the road and removing dead trees that could pose a hazard to firefighters and the emergency response vehicles.

