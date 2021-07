We’ve all had a headache. But have we had the same kind of headache? Considering the wide variety of headache symptoms – pressure, light sensitivity, nausea – and the different kinds of pain — some headaches pound, some squeeze, some drill – and the varying locations – some headaches attack behind the eyes or at the base of the skull or just on one side of the head. The more you learn, the more it seems like each type of headache is unique, so how do you know what’s causing your headache? And how do you know when it’s a migraine or something more serious?