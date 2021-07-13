Cancel
Headkrack Reflects On His Experience Taking Ayahuasca For The Third Time [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
hotspotatl.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeadkrack went on vacation to an Ayahuasca retreat for the third time. If you’ve never heard of Ayahuasca, Medical Today says it “is a psychoactive tea that originates from the Amazon region. Psychoactive substances affect the brain and cause people to experience changes in their mood, thinking, and behavior. Traditional healers in several South American countries use the tea for its reported healing properties.”

Musichotnewhiphop.com

Chinese Kitty Reps NYC On Her New Project "SMD"

Chinese Kitty's claim to fame was on Love & Hip-Hop but she's successfully transitioned away from the reality show limelight and into her place in the rap game. The Queens-bred rapper has been dropping banger after banger in the past two months with singles like, "TOP BITCH" with Lightskin Keisha and "BEEN POPPIN." On Friday, she unveiled her latest project, SMD in full. The 13-song project showcases Kitty's sharp flow and undeniable presence on the mic as a bubble female rapper that's bound to break beyond her underground buzz.
Musicpapermag.com

Macy Rodman Announces New Album, 'Unbelievable Animals'

In a move that Shamir describes as the "best thing" he's done to date, the musician has signed New York icon Macy Rodman to his label, Accidental Popstar Records, and their first official release together arrives later this summer. Unbelievable Animals, Rodman's follow-up album to 2019's Endless Kindness, is out August 27th, with its lead single, "Love Me!", setting the tone today alongside an accompanying music video.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Celebritiesthesource.com

Cardi B Says She Has A Special Announcement This Week

It looks like we can expect news from rapper Cardi B this week. Early Wednesday morning, the rapper posted a video to Twitter that left fans waiting in anticipation. The Bronx rapper made an announcement in a video about a surprise she has in store for fans. “I gotta little...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Cardi B Recalls Telling Offset She Was Pregnant For a Second Time: “I think I’m pregnant, bro.”

Cardi B made a special appearance on BARDIGANGRADIO on Stationhead and while there, she discussed the joys and challenges of her second pregnancy. During the conversation, Cardi revealed that she started to suspect being pregnant during her rehearsals for her performance at the Grammys with Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi B stated she had a headache, was nauseous, and had motion sickness. She took a pregnancy test, which confirmed her suspicions and revealed to her husband Offset “I think I’m pregnant, Bro.” They would also laugh and state “Lord, we have so much to do!”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Amomama

Bow Wow's Daughter Shai Steals the Show with Amazing Dancing Skills in TikTok Video with Mom Joie Chavis

Joie Chavis, Bow Wow's baby mama, and her daughter Shai showed some stunning dance moves in a TikTok video that has since gone viral on the internet. Rapper Bow Wow's look-alike daughter Shai Moss won the internet over with her brief appearance on her mom's TikTok video. The little girl grabbed attention with her amazing dancing skills, easily outdoing her mom Joie Chavis.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

John Amos Married His First Wife Noel J Mickelson Amid Interracial Marriage Ban and Fathered 2 Children — Inside Their Touching Story

John Amos and Noel J Mickelson got married at the time interracial marriages were banned. They went on to welcome two lovely kids — get acquainted with their romantic story. John Amos's acting prowess is widely recognized across the country, and for a good reason; he has an extensive list of credits under his belt, including for his performances on franchises such as "Good Times," "Roots," and "Coming to America."
MusicEW.com

Normani and Cardi B's new 'Wild Side' video is a sexy, chaotic delight

Normani knew you were coming, so she baked a cake. Two long years after releasing her undeniable 2019 single, "Motivation," her latest offering has finally arrived in the form of "Wild Side," a sultry, simmering, bootylicious single complete with a bonkers video featuring Cardi B. Directed by Tanu Muino, the...

