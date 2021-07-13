Former Trojans nabbed in MLB draft

Two former Oak Ridge Trojans were selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Both 2017 graduates of Oak Ridge and both starting pitchers, the left-handed Robert Gasser and righty Trenton Denholm were selected Monday and Tuesday, respectively; Gasser was chosen by the San Diego Padres in the competitive balance “B” round at the end of the second round; the 71st pick in the draft. Denholm was drafted Tuesday in the 14th round with the 426th pick by the Cleveland Indians.