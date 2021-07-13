Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Former Trojans nabbed in MLB draft

By Matt Long
goldcountrymedia.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo former Oak Ridge Trojans were selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Both 2017 graduates of Oak Ridge and both starting pitchers, the left-handed Robert Gasser and righty Trenton Denholm were selected Monday and Tuesday, respectively; Gasser was chosen by the San Diego Padres in the competitive balance “B” round at the end of the second round; the 71st pick in the draft. Denholm was drafted Tuesday in the 14th round with the 426th pick by the Cleveland Indians.

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Oak Ridge#The San Diego Padres#The Cleveland Indians#The University Of Houston#Delta College#The Red Sox#Cal Irvine#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Super League
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Padres, Pirates Agree To Significant Trade

With a 38-60 record, the Pittsburgh Pirates appear to be going nowhere fast this season. So they’ve decided to move one of their few stars as the trade deadline approaches. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Pirates are trading second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres. MLB insider Robert Murray reported that the Pirates are getting three players back in exchange.
MLBchatsports.com

Report: Padres Acquire 2B Adam Frazier in Trade With Pirates

With the Giants and Dodgers out in front of the National League West, the Padres are apparently not waiting for the July 30 trade deadline to make improvements. San Diego has reportedly acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier in a trade with the Pirates, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Pittsburgh will receive three minor league players in the deal: shortstop Tucupita Marcano, right-handed pitcher Mitchell Miliano and outfielder Jack Suwinski, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.
MLBfloridagators.com

Mace Drafted by Cleveland in Second Round of MLB Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida right-handed pitcher Tommy Mace was chosen by the Cleveland Indians with the 69th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday. Mace is the second Gator to be selected in this year's draft, following outfielder Jud Fabian, who went...
MLByourerie

Pirates to deal Adam Frazier to San Diego Padres

The Pittsburgh Pirates are trading second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres, pending a passing physical, according to an ESPN report. In six seasons with the Pirates since being drafted by Pittsburgh in the six round out of Mississippi State in 2013, Frazier has recorded 571 hits, 119 doubles, 20 triples, 39 home runs, and 204 runs batted in while batting .283.
MLBhalethorpe.com

Former Severna Park shortstop Jackson Merrill signs with San Diego Padres for $1.8 million after being taken with No. 27 pick in MLB draft

Jackson Merrill, the former Severna Park High shortstop and 2021 Capital Gazette baseball Player of the Year, said he signed with the San Diego Padres around 5 p.m. Monday, eight days after the team selected him with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the MLB draft. He will forego a college scholarship to play at the University of Kentucky.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Saturday

Saturday's 15-game docket features multiple aces, several bottom-tier arms to attack on the hitting side, and plenty of quality streaming options in between. The most enticing matchup on the slate is an interleague bout between the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers that features Carlos Rodon and Corbin Burnes going toe to toe. It's probably a good bet to avoid the bats in that one.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Sunday 7/25/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees, Diamondbacks Agree To Trade On Thursday

For the past few weeks, the New York Yankees have been linked to a few outfielders on the trade market. On Thursday, general manager Brian Cashman finally pulled the trigger on a deal. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic is reporting that New York has acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from the...
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Urged To Take Second At Reuniting With Ex-Pitcher

A Boston Red Sox reunion with Craig Kimbrel may not make sense. Kimbrel may be better off joining the Astros or Athletics. The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and one name that has been making rounds is Craig Kimbrel. The Chicago Cubs are reportedly in the market to trade...

Comments / 0

Community Policy