Athletes who can three-peat (or four-peat) at the Tokyo Olympics

WPTV
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the 2016 Rio Games, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and American cyclist Kristin Armstrong were among the athletes who etched their names into Olympic history by winning the same individual event three times in a row. Although several repeat champions from Rio have since retired or are unable to defend...

