Salmon Nation harnesses power of storytelling in wild salmon preservation.

It was about my 5th time out on Lake Michigan when I started to feel some confidence about being out on the Big Water! Mostly because our trolling trips on Michigan were more flat water than rough water. On other trips when it started to get rough we got off the water fast as we learned what our smaller crafts could handle. Talk about fun and adventure on the Big Water. We loved the different color hues of blue, greens and aqua’s of Michigan... It reminded me of the ocean or lakes up in the Rockies.