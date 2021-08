When John and Susan Cox bought waterfront property near the northern Marquette County hamlet of Buckroe 11 years ago, there was a large tree with a double bend in the trunk at the end of the driveway. In 2014, a neighbor attended a Marquette Regional History Center program on trail marker trees. Afterward, she told Susan Cox that the bent tree was probably a trail marker. Susan studied a reference book. Among the illustrations, she found one tree in particular that looked amazingly similar to hers. She sent photographs and measurements to the reference book author, asking for his opinion, but got no response as the author was ill.