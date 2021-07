As photographers, one of the ways we describe or define our work is through the genres or styles we choose to specialize in. This may be useful at first, because it allows us to focus on learning the skills and techniques that will serve as the foundation of our photography. However, somewhere along our journey, we may also find ourselves interested in other genres or styles. When that happens, some of us may start thinking, “What kind of a photographer should I call myself?” Today’s photography inspiration provides a poignant answer to that.