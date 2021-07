Grimes is decommissioning its wastewater treatment plant and plans to join the Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA) next year, the utility's director told the Des Moines City Council last week.Why it matters: It's going to help save locals money.Context: The WRA is a regional utility of 17 governments or sewer districts, including DSM, WDM and Ankeny.It serves more than 500K people and cleans an average of 58 million gallons of wastewater each day.Operation costs are shared, based on each community's outflow.👃 Get a whiff of this: Grimes' 1970s treatment plant has nearly reached its capacity and has...