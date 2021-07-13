Analysis as US investors weigh earnings, inflation

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tumbled on Monday, pulled down by tech heavyweights, as growing inflationary pressures and concerns over the surge in coronavirus cases globally dented risk appetite. The won and the benchmark bond yield weakened. ** The KOSPI was down 27.32 points, or 0.83%, at 3,249.59, as of 0129 GMT. ** Global economic growth is beginning to show signs of fatigue while many countries, particularly in Asia, are struggling to curb the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus and have been forced into some form of lockdown. ** The Korean government's tougher COVID-19 restrictions on private gatherings were expanded to outside the Seoul metropolitan area, as the country struggles to contain its worst outbreak. ** Last week, U.S. investors balanced worries about a recent inflation spike with reassurances from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the surge in prices is temporary. ** But U.S. data showed that retail sales unexpectedly increased in June on strong demand for goods, while consumer sentiment fell sharply and unexpectedly in early July to a five-month low on inflation worries. ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell as much as 1.25% to a two-month low, while peer SK Hynix slid 2.06%. Internet giant Naver and battery maker LG Chem dropped 0.34% and 0.48%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 167.4 billion won ($146.65 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,145.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.50% lower than its previous close at 1,139.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,145.4 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,145.1. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 110.05. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 1.979%. ($1 = 1,141.5100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)