Silvis, IL

Rock Island County Health Dept. on Zach Johnson COVID-19 Positivity, “This can affect anybody”

By Michael Tilka
KWQC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Less than 24 hours before stepping off the course at TPC Deere Run at the John Deere Classic, Zach Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. In a report by ESPN, Johnson got his COVID test prior to boarding a charter flight from the JDC to the British Open this weekend. If he had gotten on the charter flight after testing positive, the other 16 JDC golfers on the flight would have been forced to withdraw from the Open.

