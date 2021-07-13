Hospital boss warns of beds filling up with unvaccinated patients in firing line

Hospitals in the Birmingham region are seeing an increase in Covid hospitalisations (Image: BPM MEDIA)

A hospital boss has issued a warning as Covid patients, especially those who have not had a vaccine, have been filling up beds.

Richard Beeken, CEO at Sandwell and West Birmingham hospitals NHS Trust, said that despite the high number of cases and hospitalisations, many people are still refusing to get their jabs.

In an internal message seen by Birmingham Live, he told staff that urgent cancer care could be hit next because of the surge in cases.

He said that 600 people under 40 were called on a single day and urged to take their first jab - and all but 10 refused to make an appointment.

Mr Beeken explained that low vaccination rates in the area are causing a high number of hospitalisations as people get sick and end up in hospital after contracting Covid-19.

Richard Beeken said many people still refuse to get their jab - and then get sick (Image: PA)

He also said he fears that the Trust could be "left on its own" to manage the situation while the government focuses on the bigger national picture.

Mr Beeken told staff: "This time, colleagues, the mutual aid cavalry won’t be coming over the hill."

He added: "We are in the teeth of a growing local crisis in COVID and urgent care pressures. As I write this blog, we have over 60 inpatients with a COVID diagnosis, eight of whom are critically unwell.

"Our ITU is full and our ability to switch 'amber' beds to 'red' beds is hampered by having a high bed occupancy.

The hospital boss has warned people that the vaccination rate in the region is low

"We are the busiest Trust in the Midlands region on COVID, when expressed relative to size of the organisation.

"Our urgent cancer surgery programme is possibly under threat as a result."

He went on to say: "If you aren’t vaccinated, you have no protection and are at increased risk of getting very ill as a result."

In Birmingham alone, the latest data shows that up to July 6 a staggering 360,000 people had still not yet taken up the first jab offer, with over half a million not yet fully vaccinated.

Hospital admissions are on the rise (Image: BPM MEDIA)

It comes as the number of hospital admissions in England of people with Covid-19 climbed to its highest level for four months.

A total of 502 admissions were reported on July 11, NHS England figures show.

This is up 29% on the previous week, and is the highest number since March 6.

The total includes 127 admissions in north-east England and Yorkshire - up 25% week-on-week and the highest daily number for this part of England since March 3.

Hospital patients tend to be younger people who have not been vaccinated against Covid (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Average daily admissions for England are also at their highest for four months, with the total standing at 460 on July 11, the highest since March 12, according to PA news agency analysis.

This is still some way below the peak of the second wave, when average admissions hit a high of 3,812 on January 12.

But the figures reflect how the ongoing sharp rise in new cases of coronavirus is now causing a slow but steady rise in hospitalisations.

Speaking at the Downing Street press conference on Monday, the Government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said there was "no doubt" the country was in a third wave of the virus that would lead to an increase in the number of hospital admissions.

"If behaviour returns immediately to pre-pandemic levels, that will be a very, very big rise," he said, referring to the easing of restrictions in England that will take place on July 19.

"If we go slowly and cautiously, it will be less of a rise."