Roku Doubles Its Advertiser Commitments During Upfront Ad Sales

By PATRICK SEITZ
Investor's Business Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreaming video platform Roku (ROKU) doubled its spending commitments from advertisers during this year's upfront ad sales. Roku stock was near a buy point on the news. Roku's ad-selling season was stronger than anticipated, Alison Levin, Roku vice president of ad revenue and marketing solutions, told Adweek. The company doubled its upfront spending commitments over 2020 and completed the process a quarter earlier than in past years, she said. Roku did not disclose dollar figures or an advertiser tally.

www.investors.com

