Roku Doubles Its Advertiser Commitments During Upfront Ad Sales

We are consuming apps by the dozen, we open more mobile applications than doors today. According to a survey, apps are capturing consumer attention most of the time. As per eMarketer, we spend 26% of our time on online media, and 88% of our mobile time is actually spent in-app. However, there are some discrepancies between the amount of time people spend on an app and the amount of money allocated to this medium. Mobiles are used by every individual, and their usage or any other customization is as per the preferences and habits of that one individual. This makes customization and personal advertising more ideal for in-app advertisers.