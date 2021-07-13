Roku Doubles Its Advertiser Commitments During Upfront Ad Sales
Streaming video platform Roku (ROKU) doubled its spending commitments from advertisers during this year's upfront ad sales. Roku stock was near a buy point on the news. Roku's ad-selling season was stronger than anticipated, Alison Levin, Roku vice president of ad revenue and marketing solutions, told Adweek. The company doubled its upfront spending commitments over 2020 and completed the process a quarter earlier than in past years, she said. Roku did not disclose dollar figures or an advertiser tally.www.investors.com
