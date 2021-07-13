SCAM WARNING: DCP and DMV warn of text message phishing
Scammers Use Fake Text Message to Try to Get Users to Click on Fraudulent Link. The New York State Division of Consumer Protection and the Department of Motor Vehicles today warned New Yorkers of a text message phishing scheme. Phishing texts are fraudulent messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.www.chronicle-express.com
