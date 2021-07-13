Cancel
What do Justin Glaze’s past tweets say?

By Katrina Schollenberger, , SEO Reporter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 11 days ago
JUSTIN Glaze is one of Katie Thurston's alleged final four men on season 17 of The Bachelorette.

The contestant was forced to apologize for past "racist" and "homophobic" tweets he uploaded as a teenager.

Justin Glaze Credit: Instagram/justinglaze

Who is Bachelorette contestant Justin Glaze?

Among the eligible bachelors this season, Justin Glaze is one of 31 eyeing Katie's heart.

Many believe that the 26-year-old

-based artist has what it takes to go all the way.

Justin is currently an investment sales consultant and very talented painter who shows off his work frequently on Instagram.

Justin's parents have inspired him to find the perfect partner. Being married for 30 years, Justin hopes to find a lasting and meaningful connection with Katie this season.

Justin Glaze is a 26-year-old artist from Baltimore Credit: Instagram/justinglaze

He also enjoys working out, barbecuing, and a good bottle of wine.

Justin has since apologized for controversial social media posts from his past.

During the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast on Tuesday July 12, 2021, hosts Becca Kufrin and Tayshia Adams asked the contestant about controversial posts from his past that were considered "racist and homophobic."

Glaze is a contestant on season 17 of The Bachelorette Credit: Instagram/justinglaze

"As I reflect on everything I just went through with this whole journey, oftentimes people ask me what I took from it," he said.

"And one of the biggest takeaways for me was just my personal growth, and one of those things is being able to hold myself accountable, which is something that historically I wasn't able to do."

"When I look back at 14-year-old Justin, I was in high school and quite frankly I was the type of person who for whatever reason felt the need to fit in and say funny things and keep up with what my peers were doing and saying," he continued.

"The folks I had associated with would throw around really hurtful slurs that, at the time, I didn't really think anything of."

"What I said was ignorant and hurtful then [and] it's ignorant and hurtful now," he concluded.

What star sign is Justin Glaze?

Justin is a Gemini meaning he has a strong urge for self-expression that we have already seen him express through his art.

But Gemini's aren't just interested in expressing themselves, they are also just as interested in collecting information.

Geminis are flexible and changeable people. Their ability to adapt quickly to new situations generally gains them plenty of friends and social contacts.

This should definitely come in handy as Justin tries to build a relationship with Katie and avoid the drama that has already gotten other men kicked out.

