Philadelphia, PA

Drexel Student Wins $25,000 Scholarship from Guy Fieri's ‘Restaurant Reboot’

By Thomas Knoetgen
drexel.edu
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharmaine Patterson was looking for opportunities to offset her student debt and make her future culinary dreams come true when she applied for a $10,000 grant through The National Restaurant Association. Little did the fourth-year culinary arts major who recently transferred to Drexel University know this application would lead to an award of more than double that amount bestowed to her live on Facebook by none other than chef, restauranter and Emmy-award-winning icon Guy Fieri.

