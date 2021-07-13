Cancel
Addison Rae Criticized for Seemingly Excitedly Greeting Trump at UFC Event

By Glenn Rowley
 11 days ago
Addison Rae has found herself in a social media scandal after a video has resurfaced showing the influencer meeting former president Donald Trump. In the clip, Rae seems thrilled to meet the Republican firebrand, whom she purposely approached while attending UFC 246 in Las Vegas back in January. "Hi, I'm Addison," she says, tapping Trump on the shoulder before gushing, "Nice to meet you. I have to say hi. Hello. So nice to meet you."

