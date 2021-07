The Iowa football program plans to officially name the field housed by Kinnick Stadium in commemoration of former football star Duke Slater, per reports from the AP. The move comes a month before Slater’s induction into the pro football hall of fame, and after a reckoning on race and inequality confronted the Iowa locker room in the summer of 2020. Slater was the first black player to become an all-American at Iowa, and was the only African American to play in the NFL for two of the 10 years he spent in the league.