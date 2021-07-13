Cancel
Meredith, NH

'Arts, Naturally' exhibit hosted by Cackleberries

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEREDITH — Cackleberries Garden and Gift Shop located at 419 Daniel Webster Hwy, will be hosting a special event — “Arts, Naturally,” Aug. 14 from 9-5 p.m. Meredith, located on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee, is becoming a thriving art destination. During the day’s event, some of the best artists in the Lakes Region will be showcasing their work. With over 20 artists displaying paintings, jewelry, fiber art, pottery, and much more.

