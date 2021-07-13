Cancel
Kaley Cuoco tearful as she receives first ever Emmy nomination for The Flight Attendant

By Kirsty McCormack
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 11 days ago

Kaley Cuoco was overcome with emotion as she received her first ever Emmy nomination on Tuesday.

Despite playing Penny in hit TV sitcom The Big Bang Theory from 2007 until 2019, it was a more recent role that bagged Kaley the nod.

The 35-year-old finds herself in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role as Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant.

As she eagerly awaited to hear the nominations, someone filmed the blonde actress watching it on her laptop at home.

Kaley was wearing a baggy blue sweater and pyjama bottoms and went make-up free for the clip as she relaxed at home on her sofa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yd66o_0avsZrMM00
Kaley Cuoco was overcome with emotion as she received her first ever Emmy nomination on Tuesday (Image: kaleycuoco/Instagram)

As her name was read out, Kaley giggled and clasped her hands over her mouth as she told her female companion: “I have no voice to tell you how happy I am!”

A second video showed her reacting to another nomination for the HBO show as it also finds itself up for the Comedy Series award.

Kaley captioned the Instagram post: "First timer over here. thank you @televisionacad for a moment I will never forget. 9 nods for team @flightattendantonmax . Thank you thank you to my entire flight crew!!!! Surreal."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuPMp_0avsZrMM00
The 35-year-old stars as Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant (Image: Press Association Images)

Her friends and followers were quick to like and comment on the post, with one person writing: "So deserving I flippin' loved the show."

Another added: "WELL DESERVED!!! Congratulations!!! Humble, talented, kind, beautiful a true star."

And a third person wrote: "The video I’ve been waiting for!!! Makes me so happy!! Couldn’t happen to a more deserving human!! Congrats, superstar!!! Xoxo."

The Flight Attendant follows Kaley's character Cassie, who is a reckless alcoholic, as she tries to fogure out what happened when she spent the night with a man in a Bangkok hotel.

When she wakes up in the room in with a hangover from the night before, she discovers the dead body of the guy who was on her last flight lying next to her, with his throat slashed.

This year’s Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday 19 September at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, and hosted for CBS by The Neighborhood‘s Cedric the Entertainer.

Unlike 2020’s virtual event, this year’s will feature a limited audience of nominees and their guests.

