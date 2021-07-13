MLB All-Star Game to air ads defending Georgia voting law, conservative group announces
A conservative group on Tuesday announced a $168,000 ad buy defending Georgia's new voting law that will air during Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. The ad buy from Heritage Action, a grassroots nonprofit, will include a $150,000 TV ad buy in the Atlanta metro area and an $18,000 TV ad buy around Georgia. The group is also running a $250,000 digital ad campaign in the state.www.foxbusiness.com
