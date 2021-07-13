SUNSET – Janice Ann “Janny” Galloway, 71, died on July 9 in Sunset, TX. The family has chosen arrangements with cremation. Galloway was born on Dec. 11, 1949 to Ruth Barrett and Charles D. Wheatley in Oklahoma. She graduated from Trinidad High School in 1967. She attended East Texas State University in Commerce and graduated with a bachelor of science and master of science in education. She married David Michael Galloway on June 24, 2000 in Blanco.