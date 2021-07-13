Cancel
Murrells Inlet, SC

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, SC, can earn VBP incentives by reducing MSPB costs by 8.2%

dexur.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, SC, reported a CMS Value Based Purchasing (VBP) Adjustment Factor of 0.9916 in the year 2021, which could result in an estimated penalty of $222,133. Medicare Spending Per Beneficiary (MSPB) accounts for 25% of overall VBP score and is a significant factor in driving VBP payments. MSPB costs include the costs from 3 days before hospitalization, index hospital stays, and 30 days post-discharge. The measure score of the Efficiency & Cost Reduction domain for Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital during the period was 0/10. Dexur is an approved purchaser of CMS Medicare claims data and based on our simulator, we estimate that Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital can avoid VBP penalties by reducing MSPB Costs by 8.2%.

Murrells Inlet, SC
