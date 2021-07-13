Cancel
Search for taxi driver who pulled girl, 12, out of car and 'threw her on ground'

By James Llewellyn
Daily Mirror
 11 days ago
The mother told police the child was pushed out of the taxi to the ground in Northampton Lane, Moulton

A taxi driver who allegedly pulled a 12-year-old girl out of his car while she was travelling with her mother and sibling is being sought by police.

The child, who was with her mother and six-year-old sibling, hopped into the white taxi at Northampton train station, in Northamptonshire, as they headed to visit nearby family members.

However, detectives revealed that the child's mother soon started to have concerns about the driver's erratic behaviour and asked him to return to the station so they could get another taxi.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The male driver became angry, stopped the vehicle in Northampton Lane, Moulton, and pulled the 12-year-old from the vehicle by the arms before throwing her on the floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UaGu7_0avsYkJs00
Police said they would like to speak to a cab driver who picked up the family in Northamptonshire (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

"Her mother and sibling then got out before the driver left the scene. The child was not hurt but was very upset."

The incident happened at around 5.50pm on Saturday, July 3 shortly after the family arrived in Northampton from Coventry.

The spokesman added: "The taxi driver is described as an Asian man in his late 50s, with receding black hair and black moustache, both greying.

"He is around 5ft 3ins tall, of lean build and was wearing a blue short-sleeved open neck shirt with white buttons."

