With the offseason now in full swing, all eyes will first be turned to the Seattle Kraken. The NHL’s newest franchise will begin constructing its roster with the expansion draft on July 21. The other 30 teams that will be taking part are undoubtedly keeping the expansion draft in mind when making decisions. Among these are the Philadelphia Flyers, who, in preparing for the draft, made it known that they do not intend to protect veteran Jakub Voracek from being selected by Seattle.