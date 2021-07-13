Cancel
Best computer monitor stand: One trusty product to support every screen in your home office

Cover picture for the articleWorks better for flat monitors than curved options. The best computer monitor stands are much more productive than a pile of books stacked under the computer screen. These stylish desk accessories give your workspace personality with a purpose. The monitor stands are designed to elevate your screen to eye level, creating a more ergonomic workstation for your neck and back. Monitor risers also free up prime desktop real estate, giving you more space for supplies and cool desk accessories like charging stations, toys, and tiny succulents. Like all pieces of office furniture, monitor stands are available in a wide variety of styles with unique options and fun features. Some are designed for multiple monitors, some are made for keeping your desk clutter under control, and the best computer monitor stands do it all. Find the right monitor stand and raise your screen—and your work—to new heights.

www.popsci.com

