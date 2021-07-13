Why the FDA issued a new warning about the J&J vaccine
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a new potential risk associated with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Out of about 12.7 million recipients of the J&J jab, there have been 100 reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare but serious neurological condition that causes numbness and can lead to paralysis. While the agency has updated its fact sheet to include warnings about this potential side effect, it still says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.www.popsci.com
